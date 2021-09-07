KRG committed to fighting corruption and waste of public resources, says PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In his Tuesday meeting with the head of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Integrity Commission, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani stressed his cabinet’s determination to continue the reform process it has undertaken to tackle corruption and prevent the misuse of public resources.

In his meeting with Ahmed Anwar, the head of the integrity commission, Barzani also stressed the importance of cooperation and coordination between various government entities to more effectively “fight corruption” and for “serving citizens, and reducing red tape,” according to a press release from the prime minister’s office on Tuesday.

The government is committed to continuing its reform process to tackle corruption and end the “waste of public resources,” Barzani added.

In mid-January 2021, the Kurdistan Parliament passed the reform bill, which aims to eliminate “ghost employees” and “bring fairness” to the public pension system, according to the parliament’s website. The passage of the bill came after the KRG’s submission of the reform plan in December 2019.

The law, consisting of 19 articles, focuses on introducing reforms in retirement, salaries, allowances, grants, and benefits within the new government's work program in the region.

Under the terms of an agreement with the Parliamentary Finance Committee, the KRG sends a report to parliament, which is a monitory party in the process, every three months.