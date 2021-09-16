Kurd appointed as Secretary of State for Education in UK

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani congratulated native Kurd and UK MP Nadhim Zahawi on Wednesday following his appointment as the new Secretary of State for Education.

I spoke by phone tonight to congratulate my friend Kak @nadhimzahawi for his appointment as the new Education Secretary. We are proud of his work as Vaccine Minister for the UK and beyond -mb. — Masrour Barzani پابەندین# (@masrour_barzani) September 15, 2021

Nadhim Zahawi, a member of the UK parliament, was appointed as Secretary of State for Education on Wednesday. He was previously the minister in charge of the British government's vaccine rollout.

“I spoke by phone tonight to congratulate my friend Kak @nadhimzahawi for his appointment as the new Education Secretary,” Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said in a tweet. “We are proud of his work as Vaccine Minister for the UK and beyond.”

The Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, who is currently on an official visit to the United Kingdom, also congratulated Secretary Zahawi on Wednesday.

“Congratulations to my friend Nadhim Zahawi on his appointment as the British Secretary of State for Education. I wish him success with his new position,” he tweeted.

“I’m proud to see Nadhim, a native Kurd, continue his successful political career in the United Kingdom.”

Nadhim Zahawi was born in Baghdad to Kurdish parents who fled to the UK to escape the brutal dictatorship of Saddam Hussein in 1978, when Zahawi was nine years old, according to his parliamentary biography.