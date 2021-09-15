Kurdistan Region President to meet UK PM, secretaries of defense, state: Official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani is scheduled to meet top officials on his visit to the United Kingdom, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson as well as Britain’s secretaries of defense and state, according to the agenda.

President Barzani landed in London early Wednesday. He was welcomed by a number of British officials, including Britain’s Ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson.

The Kurdish president is meeting with Johnson, British Secretary of State Dominic Raab, and Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace to discuss “developing ties and broaden the scope of cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and UK”.

They will also discuss the “fight against terrorism” and “Iraq and the region’s stability” read an official press release from Barzani’s office.

The Kurdistan Region’s flag was flying alongside Britain's Union Jack at the airport when Barzani arrived.

In early June, the kingdom’s foreign secretary visited to the Kurdistan Region, where he met with President Barzani and reaffirmed his Britain’s support to the autonomous region.

“The UK is committed to its ties with the Kurdistan Region economically and militarily,” Rabb said during a press conference with Barzani, adding that he had had an “excellent meeting” with the Kurdish president.

President Barzani also extended his “heartfelt condolences” to Prime Minister Johnson on on the passing of his mother.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the passing of his mother. My thoughts are with Prime Minister Johnson and his family during this difficult time. — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) September 14, 2021

On Sunday, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received the newly inaugurated British consul general to the Kurdish region, David Hunt, in Erbil. Hunt also reiterated Britain’s commitment to Kurdistan.

