Politics

Iraq’s election agency signs memorandum of understanding with candidates

"The candidates shall not engage in any defamation during the electoral campaign as well as avoid any violations of public properties."
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
A campaign poster is seen in the Iraqi capital Baghdad ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections, Sept. 14, 2021. (Photo: Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP)
A campaign poster is seen in the Iraqi capital Baghdad ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections, Sept. 14, 2021. (Photo: Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP)
Iraq IHEC Iraqi Election 2021 Iraq Kurdistan Region Candidates

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – To ensure a smooth and peaceful process for the October 10 parliamentary elections, Iraq's electoral commission signed a memorandum of understanding with candidates affirming that they will abide by election rules.

The memorandum consists of 13 points and has been prepared under the supervision of the United Nations, the European Union, and foreign diplomatic missions.

"The candidates shall not engage in any defamation during the electoral campaign as well as avoid any violations of public properties," Farhad As'ad Shetnayee, the head of political office at the High Independent Electoral Commission (IHEC) Erbil Branch, told Kurdistan 24 on Monday.

Political billboards and flyers are sometimes hung with adhesives on public property, the sticky remnants of which remain long after the elections.

In previous elections, candidates, particularly women, were harrassed and defamed in a bid to force them out of the race.

"Even without this memorandum of understanding, we as Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) adhere to the electoral instructions, both during the campaign and on election day," Sipan Sherwani, a running candidate, told Kurdistan 24, adding his party's leadership had informed them to avoid defamation.

The IHEC has previously said it would announce the election results within 24 hours after closing the voting stations.

Observation missions from the United Nations and European Union will monitor, assist, and support the elections.

Related Aerticles
Kurdistan

KRG Representative in Washington: It’s crucial for Kurds, Iraqis to vote in elections
  3 Hours
Kurdistan

Kurdish participation in Iraq's elections is a right and obligation: KRG minister
  2021/09/19 14:58
Kurdistan

Kurdistan PM: Iraqi election will hopefully be 'far from attempts at fraud and violence'
  2021/09/18 14:23
See More
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive