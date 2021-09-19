Iraq’s election agency signs memorandum of understanding with candidates

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – To ensure a smooth and peaceful process for the October 10 parliamentary elections, Iraq's electoral commission signed a memorandum of understanding with candidates affirming that they will abide by election rules.

The memorandum consists of 13 points and has been prepared under the supervision of the United Nations, the European Union, and foreign diplomatic missions.

"The candidates shall not engage in any defamation during the electoral campaign as well as avoid any violations of public properties," Farhad As'ad Shetnayee, the head of political office at the High Independent Electoral Commission (IHEC) Erbil Branch, told Kurdistan 24 on Monday.

Political billboards and flyers are sometimes hung with adhesives on public property, the sticky remnants of which remain long after the elections.

In previous elections, candidates, particularly women, were harrassed and defamed in a bid to force them out of the race.

"Even without this memorandum of understanding, we as Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) adhere to the electoral instructions, both during the campaign and on election day," Sipan Sherwani, a running candidate, told Kurdistan 24, adding his party's leadership had informed them to avoid defamation.

The IHEC has previously said it would announce the election results within 24 hours after closing the voting stations.

Observation missions from the United Nations and European Union will monitor, assist, and support the elections.