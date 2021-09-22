Kurdistan Peshmerga forces receive 70 armored vehicles from US-led coalition: Coalition official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – US Col. Jeffrey Todd Burroughs, Deputy Director Military Advisor Group North, said in a tweet on Wednesday that the Ministry of Peshmerga has received 70 new armored vehicles.

He tweeted that the Coalition is “divesting over 70 armored vehicles” to the Ministry of Peshmerga M4 Warehouse.

This, he added, provides “much needed mobility to the Peshmerga in their mission” to defeat the Islamic State (ISIS).

This is not the first divestment of vehicles to the Ministry of Peshmerga, or even the first divestment of vehicles this month. On September 13, the US-led coalition supplied the Ministry of Peshmerga with 20 armored vehicles along with 30,000 magazines. Also, on September 8, the Ministry of Peshmerga received 150 vehicles.

Read More: Kurdistan Peshmerga forces receive 20 armored vehicles, 30,000 magazines: Coalition official

In a previous interview in July, when the US supplied 70 vehicles to the Peshmerga, Col. Burroughs also emphasized that the coalition is committed to advising and supporting the Peshmerga going forward.

Read More: Kurdistan Peshmerga forces receive roughly 70 vehicles from US-led Coalition

Since 2015, he said, the coalition has divested over $6 billion worth of military equipment to both the Iraqi military and the Kurdish Peshmerga.

He reiterated that the coalition is “committed to defeating Daesh (ISIS) in that mission.”