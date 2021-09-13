Security

Kurdistan Peshmerga forces receive 20 armored vehicles, 30,000 magazines: Coalition official

author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Peshmerga forces are pictured during a ceremony in which US-donated military equipment and vehicles were handed over to the Kurdish forces in the Kurdistan Region Capital Erbil, Nov. 10, 2020. (Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Col. Jeffrey Todd Burroughs, Deputy Director Military Advisor Group North, said in a tweet on Monday that the Ministry of Peshmerga has received 20 new armored vehicles along with 30,000 magazines from the US-led coalition.

“The @KRG_MOPE M4 Warehouse taking possession of 20 armored vehicles and 30,000 magazines during a @CJTFOIR divestment,” he tweeted.

“Accountability is as critical a part of divestments as the equipment, and the #Peshmerga demonstrate this through their actions!”

Also last week, the Ministry of Peshmerga received 150 vehicles from the US-led coalition.

In a previous interview in July, when the US supplied 70 vehicles to the Peshmerga, Col. Burroughs also emphasized that the coalition is committed to advising and supporting the Peshmerga going forward.

Since 2015, he said, the coalition has divested over $6 billion worth of military equipment to both the Iraqi military and the Kurdish Peshmerga.

He reiterated that the coalition is “committed to defeating Daesh (ISIS) in that mission.” 

