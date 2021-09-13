Kurdistan Peshmerga forces receive 20 armored vehicles, 30,000 magazines: Coalition official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Col. Jeffrey Todd Burroughs, Deputy Director Military Advisor Group North, said in a tweet on Monday that the Ministry of Peshmerga has received 20 new armored vehicles along with 30,000 magazines from the US-led coalition.

The @KRG_MOPE M4 Warehouse taking possession of 20 armored vehicles and 30,000 magazines during a @CJTFOIR divestment. Accountability is as critical a part of divestments as the equipment, and the #Peshmerga demonstrate this through their actions! #Adviseandassist #DefeatDaesh pic.twitter.com/O4YuMlNjE9 — Deputy Director MAG-North Colonel Todd Burroughs (@DepDirMAGN) September 13, 2021

“The @KRG_MOPE M4 Warehouse taking possession of 20 armored vehicles and 30,000 magazines during a @CJTFOIR divestment,” he tweeted.

“Accountability is as critical a part of divestments as the equipment, and the #Peshmerga demonstrate this through their actions!”

Also last week, the Ministry of Peshmerga received 150 vehicles from the US-led coalition.

Read More: Coalition committed to Kurdish Peshmerga forces: official

In a previous interview in July, when the US supplied 70 vehicles to the Peshmerga, Col. Burroughs also emphasized that the coalition is committed to advising and supporting the Peshmerga going forward.

Read More: Kurdistan Peshmerga forces receive roughly 70 vehicles from US-led Coalition

Since 2015, he said, the coalition has divested over $6 billion worth of military equipment to both the Iraqi military and the Kurdish Peshmerga.

He reiterated that the coalition is “committed to defeating Daesh (ISIS) in that mission.”