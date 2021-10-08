Iraqi security forces deny that 'terrorist' attack targeted Kirkuk polling center

Politics

"Our heroic security forces are" working to eliminate "ISIS terrorist remnants."
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi security forces rejected claims that a suspected "terrorist" attack targeted any polling centers south of Kirkuk province Saturday evening.

The Joint Operations Command said in a statement, "There is no truth to the false news that a terrorist [attack] targeted a polling station in the south of Kirkuk."

Iraq's early parliamentary election is set to start Sunday, with polling stations slated to open at 7 a.m and close at 6 p.m.

In advance polling on Friday, which was primarily for over one million members of the security forces nationally and internally displaced persons, turnout was 69 percent, according to Iraq's electoral commission.

