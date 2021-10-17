Sivan Perwer and Zarifa Pashaevna Mgoyan sing for Kurdistan on Caucasus Mountains in Russia

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Sivan Perwer and Zarifa Pashaevna Mgoyan (known as Zara), two very famous Kurdish singers, are filming their first Kurdish duet song in the Caucasus Mountains in Russia.

The song ‘Wlate Min’ (which means ‘My Country’) is the first joint project between Perwer and Mgoyan, who is Kurdish-Russian. A Kurdistan 24 crew is filming the song in the Caucasus Mountains in Russia and will release it soon.

“I’m so proud of this work that I’m doing with the great Kurdish singer Sivan Perwer, who is my childhood voice, and my nation’s voice,” Mgoyan told Kurdistan 24 correspondent.

“The song talks about love for country and for your own nation.”

Mgoyan explained that they filmed the song in Cherkessia city in Russia because it reminded her of Kurdistan’s nature.

“I’ve always wanted to film an album in Kurdish, and three years ago, I filmed my first Kurdish song and I received praise for it from around the world,” Mgoyan said.

“However, I also received criticism for the song because of the way I pronounced the song’s Kurdish words... unfortunately, we [the Kurds] are spread around the world and our accents are different.”

“Wherever we are, we should always remember our country,” she added. “It was always a dream for me to sing in my mother tongue.”

Tara Mamedova wrote the song’s lyrics, and its music was composed by Yasmin Levy.

Perwer is known for his songs that have national themes. He has always sought to encourage the Kurdish nation to fight for its rights.

“The Kurds, like all the other nations, have our own culture and literature and we are proud of it,” Perwer said.

“Singers should have their nation benefit from the songs they sing.”

The team producing the song comes from different parts of the world. Mgoyan comes from Moscow. Perwer is from Germany. The music team came from Istanbul, and the Kurdistan 24 team filming them came from the Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil.