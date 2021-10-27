Education

Woman who gave birth to sextuplets in Erbil in ‘stable condition’: Doctor

author_image Halgurd Sherwani
Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw (center) speaking to reporters in the Maternity and Teaching Hospital in the Kurdish capital, Oct. 27, 2021. (Photo: Screengrab/Kurdistan24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A woman who recently gave birth to six babies at once in the Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil is in stable condition, a senior doctor told reporters on Wednesday.  

The mother, 22, gave birth to the sextuplets early Tuesday morning.  

Out of the six babies – five boys and a girl – two of them, both boys, have died, Dr. Shadan Sherwan Hayderi, the head of Erbil’s Maternity Hospital, told reporters.

The surviving babies have been put in “intensive care” because their conditions are unstable, Dr. Hayderi said.

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw said that the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani instructed him to visit the family and deliver a "gift" to them. 

Khoshnaw also thanked the healthcare workers for their efforts in helping the mother deliver her babies.

