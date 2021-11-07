US condemns assassination attempt on Iraqi PM

WASHINGTON DC (Kurdistan 24) – The US was quick to condemn the assassination attempt on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi that occurred early on Sunday in Baghdad (late on Saturday in Washington.)

Iraqi officials explained that multiple explosive drones had targeted Kadhimi’s residence in Baghdad’s highly-fortified green zone. Kadhimi was unhurt, but six members of his personal bodyguard were reported to have been injured, al Jazeera said.

The attack followed “violent protests” in Baghdad over the results of the October 10 elections. “The groups leading the protests are heavily-armed Iran-backed militias that lost much of their parliamentary power in the election, the Qatar-based news outlet continued.

Iraq’s elections were closely supervised by a large number of international observers. Nonetheless, Iraq’s pro-Iranian militias and the political groups associated with them “have alleged voting and vote-counting irregularities,” it said.

After the attack, Kadhimi made a statement calling for “calm and constructive dialogue.”

Prior Drone Strikes

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attempt on the Prime Minister’s life, but the pro-Iranian militias have been prime suspects in previous attacks.

Last month, Erbil’s International Airport, which hosts a major base of the US-led anti-ISIS Coalition, was attacked by two armed drones.

It was the third such drone strike in the Kurdistan Region. Following the first strike, in June, the US retaliated by striking a site along the Syrian-Iraqi border, manned by one of Iraq’s pro-Iranian militias.

Sunday’s attack represented the first drone strike in Baghdad and in the Arab region of Iraq more broadly.

“We are following the reported drone attack targeting” Kadhimi’s residence, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement issued late on Saturday.

“We are relieved to learn the Prime Minister was unharmed,” Price continued. “This apparent act of terrorism, which we strongly condemn, was directed at the heart of the Iraqi state,” and “we are in close touch with the Iraqi security forces,” he continued.

“We have offered our assistance as they investigate this attack,” Price added, as he concluded, “Our commitment to our Iraqi partners is unshakeable. The United States stands with the government and people of Iraq.”