Politics

Iraqi electoral commission disputes claims of improper recounting procedures, voter fraud

author_image Mustafa Shilani
Iraq held national parliamentary elections on Oct. 10, 2021. (Photo: Archive)
Iraq held national parliamentary elections on Oct. 10, 2021. (Photo: Archive)
Iraq Iraqi 2021 elections Baghdad IHEC

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) issued a clarification on Tuesday that claims made by unnamed candidates that the recounting process employed in response to appeal complaints for last month's parliamentary election have been flawed.

"There is no truth to what some candidates have circulated, that the manual recount did not use visual confirmation," read a statement, which added that the commission found no instances of fraud.

The recounting process, it continued, was "carried out in accordance with the criteria of manual counting and sorting, which are naturally different from the criteria of electronic counting and sorting."

The commission added that those conducting the recount were, in fact, intentionally using a different procedure as a failsafe, "through a central committee formed for this purpose and in the presence of local and international observers. There were a number of ballots marked as invalid that were found to be valid and were then counted for the candidates voted for, according to the Commission's procedures."

"It is important to clarify that this small number of invalid votes that were counted by the Central Committee is due to the clarity of the voter's intention indicated on the paper and the other higher percentage of invalid papers were not counted," it concluded.

Two days after the Oct. 10 election, IHEC said that the final results would be announced in full after the appeals process had run its course.

Read More: Iraq election commission announces 1,400 appeals contesting national vote results

Eight days later, it announced that it had received well over a thousand appeal complaints submitted by candidates or others who objected to some part of the vote's results.

Related Articles
Kurdistan

Iraqi prime minister, KDP stress need to form post-election government based on rule of law
  1 Hours
Iraq

Kurdish lawmaker says KDP delegation now in Baghdad won't be negotiating
  2021/11/06 15:21
Iraq

Iraq electoral commission says voting appeals process in its final stage
  2021/11/06 10:02
See More
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive