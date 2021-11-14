Environment

At least one dead as twin quakes hit Iran

A 22-year-old man was killed by a falling electricity pole, Iranian Red Crescent chief Mehdi Valipour told state television.
author_image AFP
Scenes from Iran's Hormozgan province after a twin earthquake rocked the area on Nov. 14, 2021. (Photos: Screen shots of social media videos)
Tehran, Iran | AFP | Sunday 11/14/2021 - 15:41 UTC

Two strong earthquakes struck southern Iran within 90 seconds Sunday, killing at least one person and sparking scenes of panic, official sources said.

The 6.4 and 6.3 magnitude earthquakes hit at a depth of 15 kilometres (9.3 miles) in Hormozgan province, the Iranian seismological centre said.

He said several teams have been deployed to assess the damage.

The public broadcaster aired live footage from the area showing trucks stopped on the road, having been shaken by the tremor.

In a video broadcast on state television purportedly of an aftershock, a man is heard saying: "Look what the quake did to the mountains... another earthquake, it's shaking the trucks and flattening the mountains."

Walls of buildings cracked in the southern port city Bandar Abbas, the capital of Hormozgan province, local governor Azizollah Konari told journalists.

"The earthquakes lasted a long time and frightened people," state television said.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) measured the tremors at magnitudes of 6 and 6.3.

Situated on the edge of several tectonic plates and crossing various fault lines, Iran is an area of strong seismic activity.

Iran's deadliest quake was a 7.4-magnitude tremor that struck in 1990 killing 40,000 people in the north of the country.

