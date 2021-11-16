Root causes behind ISIS rise in Iraq still exist: Nechirvan Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq has not yet been able to eradicate the root causes behind the rise of the Islamic State (ISIS) group in the country, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani told the Middle East Peace and Security Forum of the American University of Kurdistan in Duhok on Tuesday.

In line with the main subjects of the conference, peace, and security, President Barzani talked about the importance of maintaining security and stability in the region, particularly in Iraq, which has been directly affected by the instability in neighboring Syria in the past.

“Have the factors that caused ISIS been eradicated? No,” Barzani said.

He suggested that listening to the genuine demands of the Iraqi people can guarantee security and peace in the country.

Barzani also said that the Kurds of Iraq, Iran, Syria, and Turkey should be “integrated” into those countries “instead of separating them.”

“On the basis of mutual principles, coexistence within a country is the only solution,” the president added.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), along with the Iraqi federal government, should “mutually” govern the disputed territories between them in order to prevent the resurgence and reorganization of ISIS, he said

Erbil-Baghdad cooperation in these areas is a “current necessity,” Barzani argued, insisting that it is only possible through the building of mutual trust.

The Kurdistan Region is always for peace in the Middle East and Iraq and will remain a factor of stability, he said.

Iraqi President Barham Salih also delivered a speech at the conference in which he said Iraq is going through a “governance crisis”.

In his remarks opening the event, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani expressed his hope that the forum will help formulate clearer understandings that can help bring about decisions that will be “in favor of the region and Iraq.”

