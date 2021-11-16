Iraq facing a ‘governance crisis’, President Salih tells MEPS21

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi President Barham Salih has said that Iraq is still facing a deep “governance crisis” that needs to be resolved in order to bring about peace.

The Iraqi president made these remarks on Tuesday during the Middle East Peace and Security Forum (MEPS21) at the American University of Kurdistan (AUK) in the Kurdistan Region’s Duhok Province.

Read More: PM Barzani launches Middle East Peace and Security Forum in Duhok

“There is a deep and critical crisis in Iraq, which is one of governance,” President Salih said.

This crisis, he added, began after popular grassroots protests swept across Iraq in October 2019. Those countrywide protests railed against rampant corruption and demanded better governance and the protection of Iraqi sovereignty.

“The problem is not government formation. It is about how to bring about good governance that reflects the needs of Iraqi youth, people, and the components,” Salih said.

The Iraqi president recalled the past hardships the country had gone through and stressed the importance of cooperation for facing challenges.

He also put a spotlight on the lingering issues between Erbil and Baghdad, describing them as “fundamental”.

“I clearly say that Erbil-Baghdad issues are [still] fundamental after 20 years,” the Iraqi president said, adding the outstanding issues require a fundamental resolution.

Dialogue and serious engagements are required from all sides to tackle all the challenges Iraq is facing, the top official added. The country cannot be ruled by the “logic of force.”

MEPS is hosting local and international politicians, academics, and students. They are discussing the most pressing issues facing the region.

Iraq recently announced the final preliminary results of the early parliamentary elections held in October.