PM Barzani launches Middle East Peace and Security Forum in Duhok

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani launched the Middle East Peace and Security Forum at the American University of Kurdistan (AUK) in Duhok on Tuesday morning.

The two-day-long conference is hosting local and international politicians, academics, and students. They are discussing the most pressing issues facing the region.

In his opening remarks, the prime minister described the current state of affairs in the Middle East and Iraq as “sensitive and critical” and that cooperation from all sides is needed to bring stability and peace.

Barzani expressed his hope that the climate issue will be discussed at the forum as well.

He said that in addition to political issues, the issue of climate change could affect relations between countries in many ways.

“The water issue, for example, can have an impact on relations between countries,” he said.

Barzani also expressed his hope that Iraq can successfully pass the post-election period. He said that the Kurdistan Region is supportive of any peaceful initiative to resolve problems.

I’m pleased to be in Duhok to join @MEPSForum this year at an important time for the Middle East, Iraq, Erbil-Baghdad relations and beyond.



I look forward to the exchanges today on ways to promote regional peace and stability. #meps21 pic.twitter.com/IFzIu8nzkS — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) November 16, 2021

He also hopes the forum will help formulate clearer understandings that can help bring about decisions that will be “in favor of the region and Iraq.”

“Duhok is a beautiful city,” he said. “It is a city of peaceful coexistence of ethnicities and religions. I would be happy if you have time to take a tour around the city.”