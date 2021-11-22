Security

SDF arrests ‘key’ ISIS leader in northeast Syria

The Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant added that the operation “also secured small arms and funds, denying [ISIS’s] ability to harass the people of the region.”
Special counter-terrorism forces linked to the Asayish (SDF's Coordination and Military Operations Center)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in a joint operation with the US-led coalition on Friday arrested four ISIS members, including a “key” leader, the Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF LEVANT) said late Sunday.

SOJTF LEVANT, which oversees activities in Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Egypt, tweeted that this operation “also secured small arms and funds, denying [ISIS’s] ability to harass the people of the region.”

The statement did not specify where the operation took place.

While ISIS lost the entirety of its former self-styled caliphate back in 2019, the group still operates networks of sleeper cells across northeast Syria, especially in the Deir al-Zor province near the Iraqi border.

As a result, most of the attacks are carried out in the Arab-majority province of Deir al-Zor. This while there are relatively few ISIS attacks or activity in other provinces under SDF control.

However, the coalition continues to support anti-ISIS operations by the SDF to prevent ISIS sleeper cell activities.

On Saturday, Anti Terror Forces (HAT) linked to the Internal Security Forces, also known as Asayish, arrested four ISIS suspects in rural Hasakah province of Syria.

