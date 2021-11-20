Anti-terror units arrest four ISIS suspects in northern Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Anti Terror Forces (HAT) linked to the Internal Security Forces, also known as Asayish, arrested four ISIS suspects on Saturday in rural Hasakah province of Syria.



The operation took place in Tal Hamis, Hasakah, and the forces seized a number of weapons and ammunition, in addition to Iraqi and Syrian identity documents.



Last week, ISIS reportedly claimed to have injured a member of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), with which HAT is allied, in Tal Hamis.



While ISIS lost the entirety of its former self-styled caliphate back in 2019, the group still operates networks of sleeper cells across northeast Syria.



Most of the attacks are carried out in the Arab-majority province of Deir al-Zor, while there are relatively few ISIS attacks in the Hasakah province.



On Nov. 14, an unidentified person detonated a bomb near the military police headquarters in Sanifa town in al-Hasakah city before fleeing the site, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.



The bomb only caused material damage.



Also, on Nov. 12, the body of a man was found in the vicinity of al-Tariqiyah village in south of Hasakah city, SOHR reported. The murder was likely linked to ISIS sleeper cell activity in the area.