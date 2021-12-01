Ministry of Peshmerga preparing new military media plan with Coalition

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Ministry of Peshmerga announced on Tuesday that it is preparing a new military media plan in cooperation with the US-led multinational coalition against the Islamic State, according to a statement.

"The structure of the ministry's media has now changed, and it has been organized in a modern way,” Colonel Sattar Abdul-Karim, the Peshmerga ministry’s media director, said.

He extended his appreciation to the Coalition military advisors who are helping develop and expand the Kurdish military’s media. These advisors will continue their cooperation with the Ministry of Peshmerga’s General Directorate of Media and National Awareness, the ministry said.

The Coalition also reiterated its ongoing support for the Peshmerga ministry’s ongoing reform process, which includes bringing more Peshmerga from the separate Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) brigades under the command of the non-partisan Peshmerga ministry.

In addition to providing the Peshmerga forces with training and air support in the ISIS conflict, the coalition also provided the Kurdish armed forces with medical equipment.

