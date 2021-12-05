At least two Peshmerga killed in suspected ISIS attack in rural Kirkuk

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Suspected ISIS militants late Sunday attacked a Peshmerga outpost in rural parts of the disputed Kirkuk province, killing at least two Kurdish fighters and wounding others, a security source said.

The assault took place in the Sheikh Bizeni area, located in the Shuwan subdistrict of the central Kirkuk district, the source told Kurdistan 24, noting the clashes are "ongoing."

According to preliminary information, two Peshmerga fighters have been killed and two more wounded, they added.

The latest attack comes amid an uptick in ISIS violence in recent weeks, especially in areas close to territories disputed between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government of Iraq.

Earlier on Sunday, a village in another part of Kirkuk province that fended off an ISIS assault a day earlier was fully evacuated due to ongoing terrorism threats.

