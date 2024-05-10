Iraq urges continued UN support amid discussions on future of UNAMI

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - In a formal communication addressed to His Excellency Mr. António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Dr. Abbas Kadhom Obaid, acting on behalf of the Government of Iraq, underscored the crucial need for ongoing support from the international community, particularly the United Nations, amid discussions surrounding the future operations of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq (UNAMI).

Dated May 8th, 2024, the letter acknowledges the ongoing deliberations regarding UNAMI's presence in Iraq and emphasizes the importance of fostering a constructive relationship between Iraq and the United Nations.

Dr. Obaid highlighted the transmission of a letter from H.E. Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the Prime Minister of Iraq, which articulates the government's vision for the future collaboration between Iraq and the international organization.

Expressing gratitude for the sustained assistance provided by the United Nations and the global community to the people of Iraq, Dr. Obaid reaffirmed Iraq's unwavering commitment to the principles outlined in the UN Charter. As a founding member of the organization, Iraq remains dedicated to upholding its noble purposes.

Furthermore, Dr. Obaid requested that the letter and its accompanying annex be disseminated among the members of the Security Council for their consideration.

The communication signals Iraq's earnest desire for continued partnership with the United Nations and underscores the significance of international support in addressing the challenges faced by the nation.

As discussions regarding the future of UNAMI in Iraq evolve, the letter serves as a formal appeal for sustained engagement and collaboration in promoting peace, stability, and development in the region.

On February 6, 2024, during a session of the UN Security Council, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq and head of UNAMI, delivered a comprehensive speech addressing the situation in both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

Plasschaert, then, announced her forthcoming departure from her post, effective at the end of March.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq (UNAMI), established in 2003 by Security Council Resolution 1500 at the request of the Iraqi government, serves as a special political envoy.

UNAMI's mandate encompasses providing advice and assistance to the Iraqi government on a range of issues, including promoting inclusive political dialogue, national reconciliation, electoral processes, and legal and judicial reform.

Additionally, UNAMI facilitates national dialogue between Iraq and neighboring countries and coordinates humanitarian and development efforts with government partners and civil society organizations.

The mission operates under the leadership of the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Iraq, supported by two deputies.

In tandem with UNAMI, the United Nations Team to Investigate the Crimes of ISIS (UNITAD) operates independently to collect, preserve, and store evidence and documents in Iraq related to crimes committed by ISIS.

UNITAD's mission, established in response to international demands and a request from the Iraqi government, focuses on prosecuting crimes against humanity and genocide while ensuring effective coordination with Iraqi authorities.

Complementing these efforts, the UN Country Team in Iraq consists of 24 agencies, funds, and programs dedicated to improving the lives of all Iraqis.

Led by the UN Deputy Secretary-General's Special Representative for Humanitarian and Settlement Affairs, the team collaborates to support Iraq in implementing the Sustainable Development Agenda and other long-term development goals.

The integrated approach of the United Nations in Iraq aligns with the country's development priorities and international commitments, including the Sustainable Development Goals, as outlined in the Long-Term Development Cooperation Framework for 2020-2024.

This coordinated effort underscores the UN's commitment to leaving no one behind and advancing sustainable development in Iraq.