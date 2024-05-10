Kurdish wrestler secures spot in Paris Olympics after remarkable victory

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Sabah Shariati, a Kurdish athlete hailing from Sina province in northwestern Iran, is set to make his mark on the global stage once again as he gears up for his second Olympic appearance.

Having clinched a bronze medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics, Shariati's journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics is marked by perseverance, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Born and raised in Sina, Shariati's passion for wrestling ignited at the tender age of 10.

Renowned as one of Iran's most distinguished wrestlers, Shariati's career took an unexpected turn when he faced continued persecution and injustice, ultimately leading to his expulsion from the Iranian wrestling team.

Undeterred by adversity, Shariati made the bold decision to migrate to Azerbaijan, seeking new opportunities to showcase his talent on the international stage.

His determination and skill were on full display during the 2024 Olympic qualifiers, where Shariati delivered a series of stunning victories.

Notably, he triumphed over formidable opponents including Roman Kim of Kyrgyzstan, Mantas Knystautas of Lithuania, and Pavel Hlinchuk of Belarus in the 130kg final, securing his ticket to the Paris Olympics.

Since joining Azerbaijan's wrestling ranks in 2013, Shariati has amassed an impressive collection of accolades, including three European silver and bronze medals.

His list of achievements highlights his exceptional prowess and unwavering dedication to the sport:

- 2014: Wrestling World Cup bronze medal

- 2015: World Wrestling Cup gold medal and European silver medal

- 2016: Rio Olympic bronze medal

- 2017: World Wrestling Cup silver medal and Islamic countries bronze medal

- 2019: European Bronze Medal

- 2021: Bronze medal of Islamic countries championship

- 2023: European Wrestling Championship silver medal

While Shariati prepares to represent Kurdistan and Azerbaijan on the Olympic stage once again, his story serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes worldwide, reminding us that perseverance and determination are the cornerstones of success.