Kurdistan president warns of ISIS threat, calls for Peshmerga-Iraqi army cooperation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani called on Monday for increased military cooperation between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army to fill the security gaps between the two sides to combat ISIS.

The statement came as President Barzani, also the commander-in-chief of the Peshmerga forces, chaired a military meeting that included the ministers of Peshmerga and interior, commanders of 70 and 80 units, and other senior leaders.

The president expressed his condolences to the families of the Peshmerga who were killed in recent ISIS attacks, a statement from his office said. In addition, the officials assessed the military situation in the Kurdistan Region areas that have recently come under attack.

“Field Commanders gave brief overviews of the latest developments in the frontlines and their needs. The Minister of Peshmarga discussed plans and steps taken at the ministry to confront terrorists and outlined the Peshmarga’s military needs.”

The officials reiterated that ISIS continues to exploit gaps in security in areas separating the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army forces.

“The President gave orders to rapidly secure the urgent needs of the Peshmarga forces, in coordination with the Kurdistan Regional Government and relevant authorities,” the statement added.

Barzani called for coordination between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi military and stated, “the resilience and resistance of the Peshmarga will no doubt defeat the enemy.” He also affirmed the Kurdistan Region's full support to the Kurdish forces to defeat the terrorists.