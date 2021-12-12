Peshmerga, Iraqi army to talk joint brigades, anti-ISIS operations in disputed Makhmour

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Officials from the Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga Ministry and the Iraqi military are meeting on Sunday in the disputed Makhmour district to discuss implementing a deal to form two joint brigades that would deploy in the area to counter the ongoing ISIS threat.

The officials would also discuss conducting operations to target remnants of the terrorist organization in the district, an informed security source told Kurdistan 24.

Accompanied by a top Iraqi military delegation – including the defense minister and head of Iraq's counter-terrorism group – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi visited the Makhmour-Gwer frontline southwest of Erbil on Wednesday.

He met with senior Peshmerga commanders and Peshmerga forces to discuss the latest security developments in the area, which has recently been enduring an increasing number of deadly ISIS attacks.

About two weeks ago, ISIS attacked Makhmour, killed ten Peshmerga fighters and three civilians, including a ten-year-old child, and wounded several others in two late-night attacks.

The Kurdistan Region Ministry of Education decided on Saturday to name a school in the Makhmour district of Erbil province after Barzan Ismail, the 10-year-old who was killed defending his village against an ISIS attack along with two of his brothers.