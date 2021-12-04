Kurdistan Ministry of Education names school after child killed fighting ISIS in Makhmour

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Ministry of Education decided on Saturday to name a school in the Makhmour district of Erbil province after Barzan Ismail, the 10-year-old who was killed defending his village against an ISIS attack along with two of his brothers.

The ministry announced its decision in a press release posted on its Facebook page. It says it decided to honor the heroic role Ismail played in defending Makhmour district against ISIS with his two older brothers.

“Ismail has become a school for learning lessons about defense, will, and love of country,” the ministry statement said.

“To honor the souls of the Peshmerga forces, and the civilians who were killed in the recent ISIS attacks, all the schools in the Kurdistan Region on Sunday morning will have the students stand for a moment of silence,” the statement concluded.

Read More: Latest ISIS attacks in disputed Makhmour draws widespread condemnation