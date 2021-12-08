There is no ‘safe environment’ for terrorism in Iraq, PM Kadhimi says in Makhmour

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said that there is no “safe environment” for terrorism in Iraq after meeting with top Kurdistan Region commanders and Peshmerga forces in Makhmour on Wednesday.

Al-Kadhimi landed in Erbil on early Wednesday, where he was received by the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani at the capital’s airport. The two leaders held a brief meeting to discuss security cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad in the fight against ISIS.

Accompanied by a top Iraqi military delegation – including the defense minister and head of Iraq’s counter terrorism group – Al-Kadhimi visited the Makhmour-Gwer frontline southwest of Erbil. He met with senior Peshmerga commanders and Peshmerga forces to discuss the latest security developments in the area, which has recently been enduring an increasing number of deadly ISIS attacks.

“There is no such thing as a safe environment for terrorism [in Iraq],” Al-Kadhimi said.

The Iraqi official also warned ISIS that all the security forces will be working “hand in hand” to combat their remnants.

Kadhimi then visited Lheban village, which was recently subjected to an intense ISIS attack last weekend. Al-Kadhimi met with villagers there who had taken up arms to defend themselves against the group.

Iraqi forces and Kurdish Peshmerga entered Lheban on Monday to secure the area in a sign of growing cooperation between them against a common threat.