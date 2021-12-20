Fateh Khaybar Brigade will start targeting US forces in Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The so-called "Fateh Khaybar Brigade" on Sunday issued a statement declaring that it will start targeting US forces in Iraq with "painful" strikes.

“The American enemy, their allies, and agents don’t understand the language of dialogue and peace,” read the brigade’s statement, which was published on the Altahreer News website.

It went on to declare that force is therefore “the only way to deal with them.”

“The period of time given to the American forces to leave Iraq and to leave the whole region is almost over and so far, they didn’t implement the agreement,” read the statement. “Therefore, we decided to launch painful strikes that disturb their sleep and shake their foundations.”

The Fateh Khaybar Brigade will continue fighting the US until “all occupied territories are liberated,” the statement said.

The Iraqi military announced that rockets struck areas within Baghdad's fortified Green Zone early on Sunday.

“The Green Zone has been attacked by two Katyusha rockets,” read a statement from the Iraqi Media Security Cell.

“One of the rockets was destroyed in the air by C-RAM Missile System and the second one fell in Baghdad’s Celebration Square,” the statement added.

The Green Zone, also called the International Zone, is an area comprised of several neighborhoods in the heart of the Iraqi capital which houses multiple government buildings and foreign diplomatic missions, including the US Embassy.

Rocket and drone attacks blamed on the Iran-backed militias of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) continually target US troops in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

