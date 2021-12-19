Security

Missiles strike Baghdad’s Green Zone: Iraqi military

author_image Dler S. Mohammed
A civilian car damaged by the katyusha rocket attack that targetted Baghdad's green zone, Dec. 19, 2021. (Photo: Iraqi Media Security Cell)
Iraq Rocket attack Iraqi Media Security Cell Baghdad Iraq Iran PMF Green Zone

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The Iraqi military announced in the early hours of Sunday that rockets struck areas within Baghdad's fortified Green Zone.

“The green zone has been attacked by two Katyusha rockets,” read a statement by the Iraqi Media Security Cell.

“One of the rockets was destroyed in the air by C-RAM Missile System and the second one fell in Baghdad’s Celebration Square.

The military press office explained that the second Katusha rocket hit the ground, caused damage to two civilian vehicles. Shortly after, read the statement, “security forces have begun investigations to identify the location from where the rockets were launched.” 

The Green Zone, also called the International Zone, is an area comprised of several neighborhoods in the heart of the Iraqi capital which houses multiple government buildings and foreign diplomatic missions, including the US Embassy.

Iraq and the autonomous Kurdistan Region continue to witness rocket attacks on or near various installations hosting either US diplomatic corps or coalition forces. The incidents are widely blamed on Iran-backed militias of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

