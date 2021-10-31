Three Katyusha rockets fired at Baghdad’s Green Zone

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At least three rockets fell near the Iraqi capital’s heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday, according to a security source cited by AFP.

"Three Katyusha rockets fell in the Mansur district of Baghdad," the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told AFP.

The rockets did not cause any civilian causalities, the source said.

The Soviet-era rockets were fired from Bayaa district in the southwest of Baghdad, a police source told The National.

No group or individual has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Green Zone, also known as the International Zone, has been subjected to such rocket attacks from armed groups, believed by the US to be backed by Iran, in the past. The zone houses the US embassy and other government buildings.

It was last targeted back in July.

Sunday’s attack was the first such attack since Iraq’s Oct. 10 parliamentary elections. The electoral authorities, who announced the final preliminary results of the election in less than a week, are now recounting some of the ballot boxes following allegations of fraud.