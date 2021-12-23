Security

Iraqi intelligence captures five ISIS members in Kirkuk

author_image Dler S. Mohammed
Iraqi Security Media Cell meeting, Nov. 18, 2021. (Photo: Security Media Cell Facebook page)
Iraq ISIS Kirkuk Iraqi Security Media Cell

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Security Media Cell announced on Thursday that five ISIS members were arrested in Kirkuk province by the Federal Intelligence and Investigative Agency. 

“In several different security operations, five wanted ISIS members were arrested in Kirkuk province,” the Security Cell tweeted. “One of the five arrested ISIS members confessed that he was giving medical treatment to the injured ISIS members.” 

“He was an employee at the Iraqi Ministry of Health, and he was using his government position to provide logistical support and medications to ISIS members,” the Security Cell added.

The Security also revealed that the other four arrested ISIS members were working within what they call the “Kirkuk Section of ISIS units.” The captured militants confessed that they have participated in terrorist operations against the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF).

In its annual report on terrorism, the US State Department said earlier this month that ISIS sought to reestablish footholds in the disputed territories between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government of Iraq.

The report said that despite ISIS’s territorial defeat in Iraq, the terror group continued to conduct operations on a smaller scale, particularly in the north and west, including rural areas with a limited ISF presence.

Early December, a joint brigade of the Iraqi army and Kurdish Peshmerga was deployed to the disputed village of Lheban northwest of Kirkuk following an ISIS attack there.

