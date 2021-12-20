Iraqi Security Forces capture four ISIS members in Nineveh

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) arrested four ISIS members in western Nineveh province on Monday, the spokesperson for the Iraqi Commander-in-Chief announced.

“Depending on accurate information and intelligence efforts, the National Security Agency arrested four ISIS terrorist members in the west of Nineveh province,” Yehia Rasool tweeted. “The four terrorists already had arrest orders issued for them earlier.”

Rasool went on to state in his tweet that the four ISIS members confessed their crimes. Their confessions were recorded.

“They committed crimes against citizens and looted their properties,” Rasool added. “They also participated in fighting against the ISF (Iraqi Security Forces) during the operate to liberate Nineveh province.”

Rasool also tweeted that Iraqi F-16 jet fighter-bombers bombed ISIS hideouts in Sadia town, Khanaqin district, on Sunday night killing two militants.

“The airstrike came under the supervision of the joint command operation and was carried out based on accurate information from the Iraqi federal investigative and intelligence agencies,” he tweeted.

Iraqi Air Force warplanes carried out 25 airstrikes against suspected ISIS targets in Wadi al-Shai in southern Kirkuk, the coalition confirmed in a tweet in October. The airstrikes destroyed an estimated five ISIS hideouts.

