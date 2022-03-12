Good Erbil-Baghdad relations critical for peace and stability in Iraq: US official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Good relations between Erbil-Baghdad is critical for Iraq's stability and prosperity, Alina Romanowski said during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing to confirm her nomination as new US Ambassador to Iraq.

During the hearing, Senator Tim Kaine asked Romanowski about her understanding of relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Iraqi central government. She explained that the ties between both sides depend on outstanding issues, the most recent one being "a ruling regarding their oil sharing."

Romanowski said that if her nomination is confirmed, "one of the priorities is to ensure that we can facilitate and we can also represent the interest of both parties should they ask us."

"We want to see them as good partners and working out their differences," she added. "We want to be there to promote a good relationship between those two governments as it is critical for Iraq's stability and prosperity."

Romanowski currently serves as the US ambassador to Kuwait and has spent over 40 years in the State Department, Department of Defense, and US Agency for International Development.

Senator Chris Van Hollen asked her about the US's current contribution in helping Iraq form a new government.

Romanowski expressed her optimism regarding the election process, pointing out that 30 independent candidates were elected. She said the US aims to help resolve disputes between political parties to form a government with the "interest of (a) strong sovereign Iraq" in mind.

Romanowski indicated that resolving the issue of the recent Federal Court's decision regarding Kurdistan Region's oil is critical to forming a wholesome Iraqi government.

She also said the US is always "very concerned about the resurgence of ISIS."

"The fact that we have transitioned to an advise, assist and enable mission that allows us to continue to work with Iraqi Security Forces on their fight against ISIS convinces me and leads me to very strongly believe that while they're forming a government, they will remain vigilant on ISIS," Romanowski said.