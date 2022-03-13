Diplomatic missions condemn missile attacks on Erbil 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The foreign diplomatic missions in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region condemned Saturday night’s missile attacks on Erbil.

Expressing its solidarity with the people of the Kurdistan Region, the French Embassy in Baghdad strongly condemned the attacks, reaffirming the country’s commitment to supporting Iraq’s sovereignty, and stability of its Kurdish region.

“No matter how long the night, the dawn will break,” French Consul General Olivier Decottignies tweeted with a photo of Erbil.

The Kurdistan24’s main Headquarters building in Erbil was impacted by the shockwaves of the missiles, causing structural damage.

“Solidarity with the journalists of @kurdistan24tv, who continue to inform us from their devastated studios following the attacks of this night against Erbil,” the French diplomat said.

“Nothing justifies such a use of force and violence,” the German Consulate General in Baghdad wrote on Sunday, while “strongly condemning” the attacks, whose perpetrators, he said, must be held accountable.

The United Kingdom also condemned the attack, Consul General David Hunt tweeting on Sunday that the country would stand with its allies in face of aggression.

The United Nations’ mission to Iraq called upon Iraqis to “stand together in the face of any act that violates Iraq’s sovereignty/territorial integrity, and/or aims to undermine stability/unity”.

“Such acts aiming to disrupt peace and stability in Iraq are totally unacceptable,” the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement denouncing the attacks.

“Türkiye will continue to stand by Iraq in its fight against terrorism,” it added.