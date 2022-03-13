Politics

United Nations condemns missile attacks on Erbil

“UNAMI strongly condemns heinous missile attacks on Erbil,” the international organization said.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan24's News Room after ballistic missiles impacted close to the media organization's main building in Erbil, March 13, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan24)
Kurdistan Iraq Kurdistan Region Balistic missiles

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Nations’ Assistance Mission to Iraq (UNAMI) condemned the missile attacks on the Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil in a statement on Sunday.

The statement came after 12 ballistic missiles hit the Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil on Saturday night, causing damage to Kurdistan24’s headquarters and nearby buildings, among other places.

“UNAMI strongly condemns heinous missile attacks on Erbil,” the international organization said.

The UN called on the Iraqis to “stand together in the face of any act that violates Iraq’s sovereignty/territorial integrity, and/or aims to undermine stability/unity”.

“Perpetrators of this cowardly attack must be held to account,” it added.

While the attacks did not result in any causalities, the missiles’ shockwaves hit Kurdistan24 headquarters, damaging the false ceilings and its studios.

Kurdish security officials announced that the missiles were launched outside Iraq’s borders, specifically from beyond the country’s eastern frontiers.

In a phone call to Kurdistan24’s general manager, the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani wished safety to all the journalists working in the media organization.

“The aggression which targeted the dear city of Erbil and spread fear amongst its inhabitants is an attack on the security of our people,” Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said.

