Peshmerga commanders meet to discuss unification efforts

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Ministry of Peshmerga officials, commanders of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan's Unit 70 and Kurdistan Democratic Party's Unit 80, and senior military advisers in the Kurdistan Region met on Tuesday to discuss the Peshmerga reform process and unification efforts.

Ministry of Peshmarga officials & commanders of the 70th and 80th forces, & senior military advisers in the region & the coalition forces met. pic.twitter.com/xkgMzckyQl — Ministry of Peshmerga (@KRG_MOPE) March 15, 2022

The unique meeting between the different commanders from the KDP and the PUK forces was organized by the Dutch Consulate General in Erbil.

Recent security developments underline the importance of one effective, modern & respected Peshmerga force. A @nlinkri⁩ coordinated meeting with the leadership of PUK 70s, KDP 80s & ⁦@KRG_MOPE⁩ on how to strengthen further communication & cooperation #PeshmergaReform pic.twitter.com/Ub1q63DsVe — Said Hakimi🌐 (@said4bz) March 15, 2022

"Recent security developments underline the importance of one effective, modern & respected Peshmerga force," tweeted the Second Secretary for Political Affairs of the Netherlands Consulate General Said Hakimi

He added that the Netherlands Consulate General in the Kurdistan Region "coordinated meeting with the leadership of PUK 70s, KDP 80s & ⁦@KRG_MOPE⁩ (Ministry of Peshmerga) on how to strengthen further communication & cooperation."

The Netherlands, the US, the UK, and Germany form the unique Multi-National Military Advisory Group (MNAG) that enthusiastically supports the project to establish a modern, effective, affordable, and accountable Peshmerga force under the control of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

As part of those efforts, Kurdish leaders decided this year to put heavy support units of the KDP's Unit 80 and the PUK's Unit 70 under the Ministry of Peshmerga's (MOP) command.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister of Peshmerga Serbest Lazgin said that "our goal is to create and implement the command and control for all of the Peshmerga forces," the MOP tweeted.

Also, Minister of Peshmerga Shorish Ismail underlined that "coalition forces have an effective role in gathering forces under the umbrella of the Ministry of Peshmerga".

Col. Paul Vos, a senior Dutch military adviser and member of the MNAG, told Kurdistan 24 in an earlier interview that "amending the Command and Control structure is very important, and we are very happy that there is an agreement between the parties and within Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs to establish two division commands."

"And we really encourage the Council of Ministers to take a swift division because amending the Command and Control structure and implementing it fast is a very important topic for us," he said.

Col. Vos pointed out that the Peshmerga's Western partners "are very happy with the Peshmerga, the morale, the perseverance, and that is something to be proud of."

However, he underlined that "we have to adapt to future challenges, and there remain challenges."