Senior Dutch military advisor happy with progress made in Peshmerga unification

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Netherlands is happy with the recent progress made in the Peshmerga unification process, Col. Paul Vos, a senior Dutch military adviser and member of the Multinational Advisor Group, told Kurdistan 24.

However, he said there is still a need to make changes in the command and control of the Peshmerga forces.

The Netherlands, the US, the UK, and Germany form the unique Multi-National Advisory Group (MNAG) that enthusiastically supports the project to establish a modern, effective, affordable, and accountable Peshmerga force under the control of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

On Mar. 7, these four countries met at the military base Camp Stephan to discuss recent steps in the Peshmerga reform process.

Thank you for joining us at Camp Stephan for the Multinational Advisory Group to the @KRG_MOPE.

🇺🇸🇬🇧🇩🇪🇳🇱

Peshmerga reform remains a joint priority. pic.twitter.com/VlKKLqNORq — German Consulate Erbil (@GermanyInKRI) March 7, 2022

Kurdish leaders decided last year to put heavy support units of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's Unit 80 and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan's Unit 70 under the command of the Ministry of Peshmerga (MOP). The MNAG welcomed the move.

"We are very happy that we see progress recently," Col. Vos told Kurdistan 24.

He also said the transfer of Unit 80 and 70 forces to the MOP and the retirement of older Peshmerga officers are significant steps. Furthermore, he noted that progress is being made regarding digital payments and Peshmerga receiving their salaries via bank transfers rather than cash.

Nevertheless, there are still challenges and problems.

"When you move all the (KDP and PUK) forces under the Ministry of Peshmerga, there will be more than 40 brigades under the Ministry of Peshmerga," Vos said.

"That's too much to manage those brigades well," he added. "So, amending the Command and Control structure is very important, and we are very happy that there is an agreement between the parties and within Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs to establish two division commands."

"And we really encourage the Council of Ministers to take a swift division because amending the Command and Control structure and implementing it fast is a very important topic for us."

Col. Vos pointed out that the Peshmerga's Western partners "are very happy with the Peshmerga, the morale, the perseverance, and that is something to be proud of."

But he underlined that "we have to adapt to future challenges, and there remain challenges."

After being in the Kurdistan Region for over six months, Col. Vos has gotten the impression that there is not a lot of trust between the political parties, even within the Peshmerga forces.

"However, I know when there is a common enemy, you will all fight for the same cause," he said.

He gave an example of his visit to sector 7.2 to meet Brigade Commander Musa Gardi near Bashiqa, where mixed units and partisan units are working together.

The senior Dutch advisor said he was "really impressed" with how well these units work together. It was great to visit the Peshmerga on Bashiqa mountains near Mosul and Bashiqa, to "witness the perseverance of those Peshmerga," he said.