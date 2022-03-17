2 women with links to ISIS escape camp in northeast Syria: report

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two female detainees with ties to ISIS have escaped from the notorious al-Hol camp in northeast Syria, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Wednesday.

Following the incident, the Internal Security Forces, also known as Asayish in Kurdish, started a search campaign in the nearby town to look for the two women.

Security forces have also arrested a number of people in the al-Hol camp, the SOHR noted.

SOHR also claimed that security forces have issued a decision to temporarily stop the work of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) operating in the camp from March 17 to March 23.

On March 12, SDF forces, supported by the anti-ISIS coalition, raided several tents in al-Hol in search of ISIS cells and weapons.

On March 7, the Asayish foiled an attempt to free ISIS-affiliated women from the Al-Hol camp and arrested the smugglers in the vicinity of the camp.

According to data from the UN, al-Hol is the largest camp for refugees and internally displaced people in Syria, hosting about 56,000 people.

Most of al-Hol's residents are Iraqis and Syrians, but the camp also includes many foreign families thought to have links to the Islamic State.

Earlier this month, the Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji warned that the continued presence of the children in the camp is a "ticking bomb" that could pose a "real threat" if they remain in the overcrowded camp.

There are regular acts of violence in the camp attributed to remnants of ISIS. In one incident in February, a child was shot dead.