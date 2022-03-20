Masoud Barzani lights Newroz torch in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani and Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani participated in the Freedom and Newroz Festival and lit the Newroz torch in Erbil on Sunday evening.

The ceremony of lighting the Newroz torch took place in Erbil’s Shanadar Park. It marked the beginning of the Kurdish New Year, celebrated by Kurdish people from Iraq, Iran, Turkey, Syria, and other parts of the world on Mar. 21.

The ceremony concluded the 12th Freedom and Newroz Festival in Erbil, which celebrated the Newroz feast and commemorated Erbil's liberation from the former Iraqi Baathist regime on Mar. 11, 1991.

Read More: Erbil to kick off 12th Freedom and Newroz Festival

Other cities across the Kurdistan Region also had ceremonies to mark the beginning of Newroz.

Earlier on Sunday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said that the Kurdistan Regional Government will continue defending and upholding the constitutional rights of Kurds in his Newroz (Kurdish New Year) message.

Read More: PM Barzani reiterates that Kurds will defend their constitutional rights in Newroz message

Furthermore, representatives of foreign diplomatic missions in Erbil sent their Newroz greetings to the people of the Kurdistan Region through Kurdistan 24.

Read More: Foreign diplomats in Erbil send Newroz greetings through Kurdistan 24

Newroz is the oldest national holiday celebrated by the Kurds worldwide, especially in their homeland. It begins on Mar. 21 and features various traditional celebrations and rituals.

Although Newroz is a national holiday for Kurds, many peoples in the region, including Iraq, also celebrate the annual occasion.