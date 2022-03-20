PM Barzani reiterates that Kurds will defend their constitutional rights in Newroz message

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Sunday that the Kurdistan Regional Government will continue defending and upholding the constitutional rights of Kurds in his Newroz (Kurdish New Year) message.

“Throughout history, Newroz has been a symbol of resistance, fighting oppression, tyranny, and continuing the struggle for freedom and liberation for the Kurdish people,” Prime Minister Barzani said in his statement released on Sunday, the eve of Newroz.

The Kurdistan Region will not sacrifice its national rights “under any pressure,” Barzani said, reiterating that the Kurdistan Region region will remain a factor of stability in Iraq and the Middle East.

He also reiterated that the Kurdistan Region would continue playing its role in fostering a culture of forgiveness and peaceful existence among Iraq’s components, according to the statement.

The government has recently announced a four-day holiday so the Kurdish people can celebrate Newroz.

Barzani also called on the people to keep the environment clean while picnicking as well as drive safely, the statement added.