US shoots down drone over airbase used by US-led coalition

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – US air defenses shot down a drone near the Ain Al Asad Airbase in Iraq's western Anbar province, the Coalition Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), the official name for the US coalition, said in a statement on Friday.

The base hosts US-led coalition and Iraqi forces.

"There are no reported injuries or damage and all Coalition personnel are accounted for. The incident is under investigation," the US-led coalition said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack came a day after indirect fire wounded US servicemembers in Syria's eastern Deir al-Zor province on Thursday.

In an update on that incident, the US-led coalition said that four US "servicemembers are being evaluated for minor injuries and possible traumatic brain injuries."

The United States accuses Iranian-backed armed groups of launching regular rocket and drone attacks against its forces in Iraq, including Al Asad.

On Wednesday, there was also a rocket attack near an oil refinery in Khabat District in the Kurdistan Region's Erbil province.

The Iraqi Security Media Cell said security forces are investigating the incident and looking for the "terrorist elements" responsible.

The attack was launched from the Hamdaniya district of Nineveh province, presently under the control of the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Also, on Mar. 13, Iran fired ballistic missiles at the house of Sheikh Baz Karim Barzinji, the CEO of the KAR group, in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil.

Furthermore, for the second time in just under a week, rockets were fired at the Turkish Zilkan base in Nineveh province's Bashiqa last Sunday evening.