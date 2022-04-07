Iraqi Security Media Cell denounces Wednesday's rocket attack on Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Security Media Cell denounced Wednesday's rocket attack on an oil refinery in the district of Khabat in Erbil province.

"At a time when the Iraqi lands enjoy security and faith during the days of the holy month of Ramadan, outlaw groups are trying to disturb these blessed days," the Media Cell tweeted on Thursday morning. "Terrorist elements bombed Khabat district in Erbil governorate in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq with three Katyusha rockets."

The Media Cell stated that each of the rockets fell in different areas of the Khabat district, near Kawergosk housing unit, Kawergosk oil refinery, and Zab River.

"The rockets were launched from Hamdaniya district of Nineveh province," it stated. "The attack caused no human casualties or material damages."

Hamdaniya district is presently under the control of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

The Media Cell said that security forces are investigating the incident and looking for the terrorist elements behind the attack.

The rockets did not cause any material or physical damage. The refinery is run by the Kurdish oil company KAR group.

An employee of the Kawergosk refinery confirmed to Kurdistan 24 that none of the rockets hit the facility.

Read More: Rockets fall near oil refinery in Kawergosk