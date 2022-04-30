Kurdistan Minister of Endowment announces Monday first day of al-Fitr Eid

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs, Pishtiwan Sadiq, announced on Saturday evening that Monday will be the first day of the al-Fitr Eid.

Sadiq announced that Sunday will mark the end of Ramadan and that the next day (Monday) will be the first day of al-Fitr Eid.

Earlier on the same evening, the Iraqi Sunni endowment also announced that Sunday will be the last day of Ramadan, and Monday will be the first day of al-Fitr Eid.

The Iraqi Shiite endowment announced that they will celebrate the first day of al-Fitr Eid on Tuesday, one day after the Sunnis celebrate the Eid.

It is common for Shiite Muslims to observe the Eid al-Fitr and the Eid al-Adha one day after Sunni Muslims observe it.

The Muslim countries of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), United Arabia, Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, and Qatar, with a majority Sunni population, have also announced that they will observe the first day of the Eid on Monday.

Iran usually observes Eid one day after the Sunni Muslim countries. This year Iran will celebrate the first day of Eid on Tuesday.