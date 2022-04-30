Religion

Kurdistan Minister of Endowment announces Monday first day of al-Fitr Eid

author_image Dler S. Mohammed
Kurdistan Region Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs Pishtwan Sadiq announcing the first day of al-Fitr Eid, Erbil, Kurdistan Region, April 30, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Region Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs Pishtwan Sadiq announcing the first day of al-Fitr Eid, Erbil, Kurdistan Region, April 30, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Sunni endowment Shiite endowment PishtwanSsadiq Eid al-Fitr Ramadan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs, Pishtiwan Sadiq, announced on Saturday evening that Monday will be the first day of the al-Fitr Eid. 

Sadiq announced that Sunday will mark the end of Ramadan and that the next day (Monday) will be the first day of al-Fitr Eid. 

Officials from the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs observe the moon during sunset, Erbil, Kurdistan Region, April 30, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Officials from the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs observe the moon during sunset, Erbil, Kurdistan Region, April 30, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)

Earlier on the same evening, the Iraqi Sunni endowment also announced that Sunday will be the last day of Ramadan, and Monday will be the first day of al-Fitr Eid. 

The Iraqi Shiite endowment announced that they will celebrate the first day of al-Fitr Eid on Tuesday, one day after the Sunnis celebrate the Eid. 

It is common for Shiite Muslims to observe the Eid al-Fitr and the Eid al-Adha one day after Sunni Muslims observe it.

Officials from the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs observe the moon during sunset, Erbil, Kurdistan Region, April 30, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Officials from the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs observe the moon during sunset, Erbil, Kurdistan Region, April 30, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)

The Muslim countries of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), United Arabia, Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, and Qatar, with a majority Sunni population, have also announced that they will observe the first day of the Eid on Monday.

Iran usually observes Eid one day after the Sunni Muslim countries. This year Iran will celebrate the first day of Eid on Tuesday.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive