Environment

Heavy rain sweeps across Kurdistan Region

It is expected that the temperature will drop by 5 to 8 degrees Celsius, and the weather will be cooler until next Monday.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Heavy rainfall in Erbil. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Heavy rainfall in Erbil. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Rain Weather Dilan Rashad

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – An Erbil-based reporter for Kurdistan24 reported that the General Directorate of Meteorology and Seismology of the Kurdistan Region had previously forecast rain for the Kurdistan Region.

He explained that the rain would continue until tonight, mainly in Erbil, Garmiyan, Halabja, and Sulaimani, except for some other places.

It is expected that the temperature will drop by 5 to 8 degrees Celsius, and the weather will be cooler until next Monday.

Earlier, Dilan Rashad, the spokesperson for the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Transport and Communications, in a press conference confirmed that.

“The rainfall is expected to be higher in Halabja, Kirkuk, and Raparin than in other cities in the Kurdistan Region,” the spokesman added.

Post-rain floods are a perennial issue in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq as a whole, caused in large part by insufficient infrastructure, including inefficient or poorly maintained urban rainwater management, and sewage systems.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive