Heavy rain sweeps across Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – An Erbil-based reporter for Kurdistan24 reported that the General Directorate of Meteorology and Seismology of the Kurdistan Region had previously forecast rain for the Kurdistan Region.

He explained that the rain would continue until tonight, mainly in Erbil, Garmiyan, Halabja, and Sulaimani, except for some other places.

It is expected that the temperature will drop by 5 to 8 degrees Celsius, and the weather will be cooler until next Monday.

Earlier, Dilan Rashad, the spokesperson for the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Transport and Communications, in a press conference confirmed that.

“The rainfall is expected to be higher in Halabja, Kirkuk, and Raparin than in other cities in the Kurdistan Region,” the spokesman added.

Post-rain floods are a perennial issue in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq as a whole, caused in large part by insufficient infrastructure, including inefficient or poorly maintained urban rainwater management, and sewage systems.