PM Barzani congratulates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on election as President of the UAE

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

"I extend my warmest congratulations and blessings to Your Highness on the occasion of your election as President of the United Arab Emirates," Prime Minister Barzani said in a statement.

"We look forward to strengthening the distinguished relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Emirates," he added.

"We wish you to continue your noble path and lead your country and honorable people towards further progress, development, and prosperity."

بمناسبة انتخاب الشيخ @MohamedBinZayed رئيساً لدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، أتقدم إلى سموه بأحر التهاني والتبريكات، وأتطلع بهذه المناسبة إلى تعزيز العلاقات المتميزة بين إقليم كوردستان والإمارات، وأتمنى له النجاح في مهامه النبيلة. — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) May 14, 2022

The UAE's Federal Supreme Council elected Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, the UAE state-run WAM reported. His predecessor, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, passed away on Friday. He was 73.

Prime Minister Barzani extended his sincere condolences to the UAE, its leadership, and its people on Friday following the death of their president.

In a Saturday interview with Kurdistan 24, the UAE's Consul General in Erbil praised the "excellent" relations between his country and the Kurdistan Region.

Read More: UAE Consul General in Erbil praises 'excellent' relations between UAE and Kurdistan Region