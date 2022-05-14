Culture

President Masoud Barzani’s representative signs book of condolences for late UAE leader

author_image Dler S. Mohammed
Sidad Barzani, KDP President Masoud Barzani's representative, signing book of condolences for late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan at UAE Consulate in Erbil, May 14, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Sidad Barzani, the representative of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani, visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Consulate General in Erbil on Saturday to give condolences to the Al Nahyan family following the death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday. 

“Accompanied Mr. Sidad Barzani on a visit to the UAE Consulate General in Erbil to offer condolences of President @masoud_barzani to A-Nahyan family, UAE people and Government on the passing away of the late HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and signed book of condolences. RIP,” tweeted Safeen Dizayee, the head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations (DFR) on Saturday afternoon.

Ahmed al-Dhaheri, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Consul General in Erbil, is holding a three-day reception for people in Erbil to offer their condolences. 

The UAE Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced the leader's death on Friday. He was 73. 

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani offered his sincere condolences to the people and leadership of the UAE on behalf of the Kurdistan Region and its people.

Masoud Barzani also tweeted his condolences on Friday night.

“My deepest condolences to the Al-Nahyan family and the government and people of the United Arab Emirates on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan,” read his tweet. “I pray to His Almighty that his soul will rest in eternal peace.”

According to WAM state media, the Emirates will observe a 40-day mourning period with the national flag flown at half-staff. Public and private offices will be closed for three days. 

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan became the president of the seven unified Arab emirates on Nov. 4, 2004, after his revered father, Sheikh Zayed, the founding father of the UAE, passed away aged 86. 

