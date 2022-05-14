3 bodies found in Syria's al-Hol camp

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Security forces found three more bodies in northeast Syria's notorious al-Hol camp on Saturday.

The Rojava Media Centre (RMC) tweeted that the bodies were found in al-Hol's third section, where ISIS families are held.

President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer recently visited the camp.

He said it was his third trip there this week in a press release on Friday.

"I saw with regret that conditions are deteriorating. The children here have less food, clean water, health care and education than international standards call for," he said. "They are endlessly exposed to dangers, and their rights are ignored. A lack of attention is not an excuse to forget the women and children here."

"We welcome the efforts that have been made to repatriate women and children back to their home countries," he added. "Political will and sustainable solutions must be found before more lives are lost."

Cardon Christian, Chief Protection Officer at the ICRC, told Kurdistan 24 that the situation in Al Hol camp "is a shameful and unsustainable" one "which requires urgent and concrete actions."

According to data from the UN, al-Hol is the largest camp for refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Syria, hosting about 56,000 people.

Most of al-Hol's residents are Iraqis and Syrians. However, the camp also houses many foreign families thought to have ISIS links.

Violence recently increased in the camp.

A recent Rojava Information Centre (RIC) report said that nine residents in the camp were killed in April, six of whom were Iraqis.

On May 12, the RIC tweeted that the Norwegian Refugee Council and other NGOs operating in al-Hol's fifth section suspended their activities in the camp, save for water provision.

This came days after "attackers stormed its offices in the camp, stealing electronics and threatening employees."