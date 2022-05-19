Erbil hosts international cancer research symposium

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Cancer and Oncology Research Endeavour Symposium was launched in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil on Thursday with 500 academics and 200 international guests in attendance.

In cooperation with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) health and higher education ministries, the privately-owned Tishk International University (TIU) and Salahaddin University-Erbil are supervising the medical event.

Cancer experts from Germany, Poland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, have come for the conference.

The conference aims to build a bridge between clinics, laboratories, and research teams that work on cancer and its treatment, Dr. Karzan Mohsen, the general director of Salahaddin University, told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday.

The number of people diagnosed with cancer in the Kurdistan Region is increasing exponentially according to the figures obtained from the treatment centers, Dr. Kamaran Younis, the president of Salahaddin University, told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday.

According to official tallies, in 2019 alone, the Kurdistan Region recorded at least 6,000 cancer cases.

In addition to discussing the causes of cancer, experts at the conference will also shed light on the latest treatment courses, Younis said.

In late 2021, the Kurdish capital hosted another conference organized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

Additional reporting by Renas A. Saeed