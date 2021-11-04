alexa script
Health

Erbil hosts 4th ASCO conference on latest cancerology

Kurdish and foreign physicians will participate in the two-day conference. 
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
Participants in the 4th edition of ASCO in the Kurdistan Region's capital Erbil, Nov. 4, 2021. (Photo: Hero Mawludi/Kurdistan 24)
Participants in the 4th edition of ASCO in the Kurdistan Region's capital Erbil, Nov. 4, 2021. (Photo: Hero Mawludi/Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil hosted a conference organized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) to discuss the latest treatments and studies on the disease on Thursday. 

The latest research studies on both the disease and its treatments that have been reviewed by the Best of ASCO will be discussed, Dr. Basak Barzinji, an Erbil-based oncologist, told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday. 

“The new information will benefit [Kurdish] doctors in their career as they would be informed about new forms of treatment,” Barzinji added. 

The Erbil conference is officially licensed by ASCO.

Local and international companies are also taking part in the event and showcasing their latest treatments and technologies.

Founded in the 1960s, ASCO offers educational courses on cancer to physicians. It has over 45,000 members worldwide. 

In 2019 alone, the Kurdistan Region had recorded 6,000 cases of cancer, according to the latest tallies released by the health authorities in 2020.

