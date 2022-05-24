Politics

Kurdistan Region and Jordan value their ‘special relationship’: PM Barzani

Barzani and Safadi reaffirmed the importance of expanding partnership opportunities, particularly in the agriculture and health sectors.
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani meeting with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, May 24, 2022 (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi discussed political and security developments in the region at the 2022 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday. 

The two officials discussed the political process in Iraq and relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Kingdom of Jordan.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Barzani tweeted that they had also discussed how “Iraq’s friends and partners can support KRI (Kurdistan Region of Iraq) and the country’s political and economic aspirations.” 

“We both know the value of our special relationship,” he added. 

Barzani and Safadi reaffirmed the importance of expanding partnership opportunities, particularly in the agriculture and health sectors. 

Prime Minister Barzani arrived in Davos on Saturday to participate in the World Economic Forum. Since then, he has met with numerous senior officials and shared the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) perspective on the global issues discussed at the conference.

