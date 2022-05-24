Kurdistan Region and Jordan value their ‘special relationship’: PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi discussed political and security developments in the region at the 2022 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

The two officials discussed the political process in Iraq and relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Kingdom of Jordan.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Barzani tweeted that they had also discussed how “Iraq’s friends and partners can support KRI (Kurdistan Region of Iraq) and the country’s political and economic aspirations.”

“We both know the value of our special relationship,” he added.

Discussed with my friend FM @AymanHsafadi on the sidelines of #WEF22:



• Regional security and political developments

• How Iraq’s friends and partners can support KRI and the country’s political and economic aspirations



We both know the value of our special relationship. pic.twitter.com/qr7oh1N9KR — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) May 24, 2022

Barzani and Safadi reaffirmed the importance of expanding partnership opportunities, particularly in the agriculture and health sectors.

Prime Minister Barzani arrived in Davos on Saturday to participate in the World Economic Forum. Since then, he has met with numerous senior officials and shared the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) perspective on the global issues discussed at the conference.