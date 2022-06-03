Italian deputy foreign minister arrives in Erbil 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Marina Sereni arrived in the Kurdistan Region’s capital of Erbil on Friday.

She was received by the Region’s Minister of Transport and Communications, Ano Abdoka, and the Deputy Head of the Foreign Relations Department, Daban Shadala, at Erbil International Airport.

Ms. Sereni is expected to attend a ceremony organized in the Kurdish capital to celebrate the Italian National Day, Abdoka told Kurdistan 24 on Friday.

She is also expected to meet with the Kurdish region’s top officials, the minister added.

As a member of the International Coalition to Defeat ISIS, Italy has played a major role in providing training to the Peshmerga forces in their fight against the extremists, the Kurdish official explained.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the European country has provided over 100,000 vaccines to Iraq’s Kurdish region, Abdoka added.

One of the Kurdish capital’s transportation projects, dubbed City Bus, is being undertaken by an Italian company as well, the transport minister revealed.