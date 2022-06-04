Kurdistan Region PM meets the Italian Deputy Foreign Minister

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, received the Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Marina Sereni, on Saturday.

During the meeting–also attended by the Italian Ambassador to Iraq Maurizio Griganti–they discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the region, recent efforts to form a new Iraqi government, and ways to improve relations between the Kurdistan Region and Italy.

The Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation touched on the friendly relations between her country and the Kurdistan Region and expressed Italy's readiness to further develop relations with the Kurdistan Region in areas of trade, economy, and investment.

Sereni also said that she looked forward to the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government meeting the Italian Prime Minister in Italy at an appropriate time.

The Prime Minister thanked Italy for its continuous support for the Peshmerga forces and especially for its work in the International Coalition Against ISIS. He reiterated the Kurdistan Region's desire to expand horizons of coordination and cooperation, and in general, strengthen relations with Italy in all fields.